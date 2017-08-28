Farm Progress Show economic boom for Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Farm Progress show is officially in town.

Teri Hammel, the Executive Director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau of Illinois, says you can't go anywhere where people aren't setting for the show.

Hammel says Decatur hotels are all booked, they are having to set people up in hotels in Springfield and Champaign. She says, the Decatur-Forsyth only have 1500 rooms, the event is much bigger than that so they have to call in for help in surrounding cities.

The City of Decatur is all set up and ready, Tim Gleason says officials have this down, and all the templets are in place.

The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says if you need help with hotels or have any questions about the Farm Progress Show you can reach them at (217) 423-7000 or their website.