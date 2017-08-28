Decatur police continue to investigate Sunday deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has released preliminary autopsy results in connection with a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Coroner Michael Day says an autopsy was performed on Zachary Hubbartt, 22, in Bloomington Monday afternoon. Day says the results of the autopsy revealed that Hubbartt has sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head, upper and lower torso, and right upper extremity.

Decatur police say Hubbartt was found dead at a vacant house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street. The investigation into Hubbart's death is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this death, you are urged to call Decatur police at (217) 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.