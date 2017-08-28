Navigate easier through the Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Farm Progress Show is the largest farm show.

Navigating through it can be difficult. The Farm Progress Show created an app to help navigating a little easier.

The free app helps people find exhibitors or vendors, and will also give them directions from one exhibit to the next. The app also lets users plan out their entire day through he Map You Show tab on the Farm Progress Show website.

The app also lets users search keywords to find what they are looking for.

The app is available for Apple and Android users. The Farm Progress Show website will give more information about how to download and ways to best utilize the app.