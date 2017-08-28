2017 Farm Progress Show set to kick off

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The 2017 Farm Progress Show is set to get underway Tuesday.

The event is widely known as the largest agriculture gathering of its kind in the United States. Farmers and enthusiasts swarm into central Illinois to show off the latest advancements in farming and agriculture.

The Farm Progress Show has been operating for over 60 years. This year's edition is happening from Tuesday through Thursday in the area of the Richland Community College campus.

While the Farm Progress Show lasts only three days, many more days are spent making preparations for this event.

"I'm always floored by the way that this community, and I'm talking about central Illinois in general, embraces this event," said Farm Progress Show Director Matt Jungmann. "I hate to specifically name anybody because everybody plays their role perfectly."

Service on Sight's Darrne Marinis says "We're here for days on end before everyone gets here. There's a lot of work setting up tents, decking. We have a lot of electrical and video to set up for the demonstration for the products."

Hardi North America's Brian Hula says, "This is just the start of our set-up. It'll take us a good two days to get everything set up. We've got five other units that are going to be placed strategically behinds us. Obviously, we have a lot of literature we got to bring in our tent. We have a trailer full of signs and set-ups and tables. It's a big undertaking to put the Farm Progress Show together, not just for our group, but for everyone involved."

Each day features a loaded schedule, which can be viewed here. Opening ceremonies start at 7:30 a.m. each day. After that, “Ride ‘n’ Drive” events will start at 8 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

WAND-TV will have live coverage throughout newscasts this week.