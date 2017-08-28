Sponsorships available for Memorial's Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial's Festival of Trees officials say there are still sponsorship opportunities for this year's event.

Officials say sponsorships are available starting at $100, and are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Benefits of sponsorship can range from one of the decorated trees or wreaths to free tickets to the Festival of Trees Gala and inclusion in promotional materials.

In addition to sponsorships, officials also say they are looking for designers for the trees and wreaths that will be on display this year.

For more information about sponsorships, or about being a designer, click here or call the Festival of Trees office at (217) 788-4301.