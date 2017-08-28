Yingying kidnapping case pushed back to February

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): Today was supposed to be the final pretrial hearing in the kidnapping case of Yingying Zhang.

The case is the United States of America vs. Brendt Christensen. Today the U.S. assistant attorney asked District Judge Colin Bruce for more time before trial.

The original trial date was September 12th, about two weeks from now. Now the new trial date February 27th of 2018.

The U.S. assistant attorney says that some of the forensics are still processing and also say that there's a chance of a superseding indictment.

A superseding indictment is that with the development of new evidence there is the possibility that new charges will come against Brendt Christensen. Both of those reasons were what the U.S. assistant attorney cited when asking for the trial date to be pushed back.

Christensen's lawyers agreed and Christensen himself said he had no objections to the new trial date.

The judge said this February 27th trial is final.