Farm Bill discussion featured at Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Illinoisans can share their opinions on the 2018 Farm Bill debate at this year’s Farm Progress Show.

Lawmakers are expected to take part in a session centered around the legislation battle, called “The Next Farm Bill, Conversations in the Field”. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The 2018 Farm Bill will cover a wide range of agriculture issues, from crop insurance and conservation programs to nutrition assistance. Congress is still working to shape it.

Congressman Rodney Davis says he will attend the Farm Progress Show talk, adding it’s an important event to continue the discussion.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for those who are interested in (agriculture) policy to come out, talk to many members of Congress … about what matters most when we write the Farm Bill in 2018,” Davis said. “It’s a great opportunity for a bipartisan group of members of Congress from all over this nation to hear what your thoughts are.”

The 2017 Farm Progress Show gets underway with opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.