Locals help Harvey victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Volunteers and emergency workers from Central Illinois are heading to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Some local Red Cross volunteers have already left for Texas and others are on standby, said Bryan Soady, executive director of the Red Cross in South Central Illinois.

"Right now, everyone is a shelter worker with the Red Cross," Soady said. "That's really the main focus right now."

Soady said people locally can help by donating to the Red Cross and by giving blood. He said people who want to volunteer can contact their local Red Cross offices for what they call "event-based volunteering."

Others from the area have left for Texas as well.

Rescue 1 Paramedic Services in Chrisman reports they have sent ambulances and teams to Texas after a request from FEMA.

HSHS St. John's Hospital announced that two members of their air rescue team "Saints Flight" have been dispatched to Texas for a rescue mission.