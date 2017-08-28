Decatur man arrested on multiple battery charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer, in connection with an incident on the city's northwest side Saturday evening.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Marietta Street for a report of a domestic violence incident. Upon arriving, officers say spoke with the victim, who reported that he had been struck in the face with a glass ash tray by his cousin, identified as Michael Deberry, 18. Officers also say they saw injuries on the victim consistent with his statement, and spoke with other witnesses, who backed up the victim's statement.

While one officer was talking with witnesses and collecting statements, Decatur police say two other officers were standing by with Deberry and a family member in a nearby bathroom in the house. According to police sworn statements, Deberry became angry, and briefly argued with an officer before moving toward the officers. Police say the family member attempted to stop Deberry, and that Deberry reached around the family member in an attempt to grab an officer's pistol.

Decatur police say an altercation ensued, with officers attempting to handcuff Deberry, and Deberry resisting their attempts. During the altercation, Decatur police say all three shifted toward the bathtub, resulting in an officer being pinned under Deberry's weight in the bathtub. In an attempt to restrain Deberry, officers say a Taser was deployed, after which Deberry was placed into handcuffs. Decatur police say Deberry "did not physically fight with officers anymore" after being handcuffed.

Decatur police officers also say that family members told them that Deberry's behavior changed drastically approximately three months ago, after he had consumed, possibly unknowingly, a mixture that contained several harmful chemicals. Officers say family members reported that Deberry has been prone to "sudden, violent outbursts" since the incident, and that repeated testing and treatment at a local hospital has been "inconclusive."

Deberry was taken into custody, and faces preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.