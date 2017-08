CHAMPAIGN -- Saturday's season opener against Ball State will be a special one for Mike Dudek.

The junior wide receiver is set to play in his first game since December 26, 2014. Dudek missed the last two seasons after suffering knee injuries during spring ball in both 2015 and 2016.

Coaches and teammates are excited for his return - click the video above to hear from Lovie Smith, Chayce Crouch, and Nick Allegretti.