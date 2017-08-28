House passes school funding reform compromise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- After a roller coaster of events, the second time was a charm for the school funding reform compromise as the bill narrowly passed the Illinois House Monday evening.

The passage follows a failed attempt earlier in the evening, with the compromise bill only receiving 46 votes, a whopping 25 votes shy of the 71 needed. Many opponents of the compromise took issue with the inclusion of a $75 million private school scholarship tax credit. The pilot program backed by Republicans saw strong opposition from teacher unions, and education groups throughout the state. Many taking issue with what they said was taking public money and sending it to private schools, which aren't held to the same accountability standards as public.

"It's interesting that the one way to fund public schools today hinges on whether we will provide a tax credit shelter for people who have the money to fund parochial education that is an interesting question on the floor today" said Representative Carol Ammons, D-Champaign.

After the first attempt to pass the school funding deal failed. House members had a chance to try and override Governor Rauner's amendatory veto of Senate Bill One, the school funding reform bill that passed both chambers in May, and had strong support from school districts throughout the state. This vote required 71 votes to override, but it came up short, only garnering 63 votes in support of the override.

The House quickly took up a vote to reconsider the vote of the school funding deal, negotiated by the four legislative leaders. The decision to call the vote again so soon, frustrated some opponents of the deal.

"To run this bill a couple hours after only receiving 46 votes, and I know how this is going to turn out, we all do, this is silly. We should all be voting no." said Representative Robert Martwick, D-Chicago.

However, those in support of the measure urged members that this was the best compromise that could be reached. Noting that neither side is going to get everything that they wanted.

"This compromise ensures for the first time in decades that all children in Illinois will have access to education that is funded fairly and equitably." said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs.

In the end, the compromise was able to pass the House with a vote of 73-34.

“"This bill provides the same promise of permanent funding for our schools as Senate Bill 1, with some additional items included at the request of Republicans. Even if all members did not agree with 100 percent of what is in the final bill, this bill still delivers 100 percent of what schools throughout Illinois need. This bill is a permanent promise of more funding for schools statewide. Every district in Illinois wins under this plan." read a statement by Speaker Michael Madigan released shortly after the vote.

Governor Rauner made a rare appearance on the House floor to shake hands with members after the passage of the bill, and promised to quickly sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

"I encourage members of the Senate to also pass this bill, which I will sign quickly in order to ensure that our schools – many of which have already opened for the 2017-2018 school year – receive their much-needed resources." he said in a statement.

The Senate will be in session on Tuesday, where they are expected to vote on the bill.