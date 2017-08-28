House passes school funding reform compromisePosted: Updated:
Decatur man arrested on multiple battery charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer, in connection with an incident on the city's northwest side Saturday evening.
Police investigating shooting after body found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting on Condit and Lowber Streets near Jasper Street that left one man dead.
Decatur police continue to investigate Sunday deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner is releasing preliminary autopsy results in connection with a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead.
Police: Worker threatened, tied up in armed robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for armed robbery suspects in the Champaign area.
Gov. Rauner signs TRUST Act
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that prevents Illinois law enforcement agencies from detaining undocumented immigrants without a warrant has been signed into state law.
New IRS scam tricks victims into downloading ransomware
WASHINGTON (WAND) - Internal Revenue Service officials are warning the public of a new scam that aims to use ransomware to take your computer data hostage.
Volunteers and emergency workers from Central Illinois are heading to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
State's attorney: No charges in panhandler's death
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County leaders say no charges are coming in the death of a panhandler.
Man ejected from car in deadly crash
MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man died at the scene in a Marion County car crash.
House passes school funding reform compromise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- After a roller coaster of events, the second time was a charm for the school funding reform compromise as the bill narrowly passed the Illinois House Monday evening.
Locals help Harvey victims
Police: Murder suspect owned house destroyed by fire
DMH investigates report of bed bugs
A car crashes into a field in Logan County
MacArthur shuts down Eisenhower in Braggin' Rights
DPS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Yingying kidnapping case pushed back to February
Video shows van crashing into McDonald's
Police arrest woman wanted in McDonald's crash
