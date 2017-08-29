Pay raises, vacation awarded to firefighters

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana firefighters will see a pay raise as part of a new contract.

Local 1147, a central Illinois branch of the International Association of Firefighters, negotiated a three-year labor deal with Urbana leaders. It still needs approval from the Urbana City Council, which they’ve vote on during a Sept. 6 meeting.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report the deal features a series of pay raises, including an immediate 1 percent bump and another one on July 1, 2018. A final 2 percent raise will happen on the same date in 2019.

The News-Gazette says firefighters will also get another vacation day in the 2018-19 contract year.