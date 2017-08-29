CAPCIL opening food pantry CO-OP in Clinton

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new food pantry that provides work opportunities in exchange for groceries is getting ready to open its doors.

The DeWitt County Food Pantry CO-OP, administered by Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois, or CAPCIL, will open to the public on September 5 at 9 a.m. Officials say customers will be able to work shifts at the CO-OP, earning an $85 shopping trip at the food pantry for two hours of work. Additionally, customers will also be able to earn hours by participating in self-sufficiency classes held by CAPCIL throughout the year.

Officials also say emergency food assistance will be available twice a year. CAPCIL is committed to help residents become free from poverty through education and other services.

