"Grocery Grab" winner donates food to Good Samaritan Inn

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky person received a free three-minute grocery shopping spree today, courtesy of HSHS St. Mary's Auxiliary.

Officials say tickets for the fifth annual Grocery Grab were sold during the month of August, and that Erma Rubenacker won the grand prize. Erma's shopping spree began at 10 a.m. at the County Market on Grand Street, during which she gathered more than $400 worth of food.

When asked what she would do with all of that food, Rubenacker said she is donating the food to the Good Samaritan Inn.

Proceeds from tickets sold benefit HSHS St. Mary's Auxiliary. For more information, click here.