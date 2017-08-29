St. Mary's Church dedicates new elementary school

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - St. Mary's Church officials were joined by members of the community as they dedicated their new elementary school on Monday.

Until recently, students studied in two buildings, including one that required extensive and expensive repairs. However, students and staff will all be under one roof, thanks to a recently completed $1.8 million project.

Principal Cathy Robertson says the school tried to re-use as much as it could, and also tried to save on space.

"We were very careful to utilize space as best we could. We knew how much we could afford to spend as a parish, and we knew how much space we would need as an elementary school," said Robertson.

Approximately 150 students, from kindergarten through sixth grade, attend St. Mary School.