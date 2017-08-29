Fallen soldier honored in cemetery naming ceremony

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Part of an Illinois cemetery has a new name, in honor of a fallen soldier.

U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. Joshua Rodgers died in Afghanistan earlier this year. Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington decided to name a section of the property after him. Rodgers originally came from the Normal area.

The area is now called The U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers Field.

The new name was announced at a Saturday ceremony in the cemetery, a date which fell just before what would have been Rodgers’ 23rd birthday. His mother told the people on hand that her son is a hero because he served his country, not because of his death.

Evergreen has another military appreciation event planned to remember soldiers who died in World War I. The Evergreen Cemetery Walk will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8.