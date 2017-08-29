Hy-Vee collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) - Hy-Vee, Inc. officials say stores are accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials say Hy-Vee will match all donations received from August 30 through September 30, up to $100,000. Money collected during this time will be provided to the American Red Cross to help fund relief efforts.

Customers will have the option of donating $1 or $5 at the cash register at any Hy-Vee store, and can either add the amount to their regular purchase, or donate separately.

Chairman, President, and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker says, "No matter where we are from, we all stand with the people of Texas impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We look forward to working with customers to bolster relief efforts for this unprecedented and catastrophic event."

