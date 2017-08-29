Deadly crash near Latham leaves man dead

LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Mt. Pulaski man lost his life in a fatal weekend car crash.

Logan County leaders tell WAND-TV 19-year-old Evan Conner was the only person in a car when it crashed near Latham. It happened in the area of 2300th Avenue.

Police found him at about 7 a.m. Saturday. He was the only person in the car.

Deputies are investigating the crash this week.