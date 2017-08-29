Craft tent provides different experience at FPS

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There is something for everyone to do at the Farm Progress Show this year from tractors to food to shopping.

The Craft Tent provides a variety of vendors for families to shop through. Some of the item you will find include makeup, jewelry, clothes, soaps, hand-crafted items, and much more.

Nikki Hynek, the creator and founder of Dallop Beauty, says, "It's a predominantly woman shopping experience. You have lots of tractors and the stuff that goes with farming. We're really trying to gear towards the wives. It gives everybody something to look at and maybe take home."

The Craft Tent is located on Prairie Street and Iowa Avenue near Richland Community College. Vendors will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and until 4 p.m. on Thursday.