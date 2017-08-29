International visitors check out Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There's a lot to see at the farm progress show and people have traveled from all over the world to be in Decatur for just three days.

As you walk through the many streets of the Farm Progress Show, you can find yourself hearing multiple different languages. There are people from at least 47 different countries registered with the Decatur Convention and Visitor Center as well as many other people that come to the show with Agriculture businesses.

Many people that travel thousands of miles say they are excited to see the new technology farming has to offer.

Sampson Agyin, a visitor with International Fertilizer Development Center, says, "We head to the farm progress show to see some hybrid seed, some equipment, and some pesticides and also make some connections with producers and manufacturers."

Ahem Onoja, another IFDC visitor says, "We come to do a network to see how we can get the maximum benefit of US improved agriculture systems."

Many agriculture companies are wanting to reach outside of the u-s for business purposes which means the international visitor center at farm progress is full of not only farmers but business men women.

Liz Reyner with USC L.L.C. says her company decided four years ago to add a translator because they wanted to expand into South America.

With hundreds of international visitors, the Decatur Visitor Center has provided four translators for the International Visitor Center tent at the Farm Progress Show to make sure all visitors have what they need to have an enjoyable experience.