Beetle-damaged tree replacement underway in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana leaders are starting to replace trees destroyed by an invasive beetle.

The emerald ash borer took out about 700 ash trees in the Urbana city limits in the last several years, leaving a shortage of plant life. WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report the city will use a $15,000 grant to plant over 280 new trees.

The money will come from the Morton Arboretum and U.S. Forest Service. Urbana leaders approved the grant on Monday.

The city already has over 60 types of new trees picked out. While a full replacement of beetle-destroyed trees won’t happen right away, the newspaper says Urbana wants the full amount back by 2019.