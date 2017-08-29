I-TEAM: Veterans Choice 2.0

Champaign, Ill (WAND) – Get sick call a doctor. If you’re a veteran you may have to call a congressman to get a medical appointment with the VA.

Congressman Rodney Davis’ office frequently deals with a backlog of 100 or more cases trying to help veterans get the medical care they need.

“Veterans should not have to call their congressman to get seen by a doctor,” Davis told WAND I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “We don’t call our congressman to get seen by a doctor. They shouldn’t have to either.”

This month President Donald Trump signed an extension to the Veterans Choice Act of 2017. It provides the program with an additional $2.1 billion while congress works to improve the VA.

One of the people Davis’ office has assisted is Tim Wyse a marine veteran living in Champaign. Wyse says Veterans Choice has numerous problems.

“Veterans Choice is the veterans Obamacare. It’s a total disaster,” Wyse stated. He was unable to have a medical procedure he needs at a facility in Decatur. “I asked if they took the Veterans Choice insurance and they said that they did not because they hadn’t been paid in over a year for the veterans that already got service.”

David Shulkin, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, said earlier this month there have been recent improvements at the VA with the agency authorizing more than 15 million appointments in the first six months of the year.

(Congressman Davis is an Illinois Republican living in Taylorville in Christian County.)