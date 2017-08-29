"Convenience store on wheels" launches

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): There's a new delivery service in Champaign.

GoPuff is a self proclaimed convenience store on wheels. They say whatever you need will be delivered right to your door.

For a $1.95 delivery fee you can access goPuff until 4:30AM in the morning. The service is an app you download to your phone.

"We have every type of chip, every type of ice cream, every type of snack," Emily Miller, Events and Promotions for goPuff, says. "We even have household essentials, toiletries. And all it's coming from the warehouse, point a, to the customers door, point b. And that actually helps us cut down on delivery time and cost."

The goods are all stored in a warehouse in Champaign.

GoPuff plans to hire drivers locally to help with the delivery.