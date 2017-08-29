U of I basketball team donates gear to Houston

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND): As the rain continues to fall in Houston, supplies are coming from a locker room. The U of I basketball team is helping those in the flood waters.

"I think it's a gesture that any good person would want to do," Brad Underwood, head coach of the mens basketball team, says.

Coach Underwood spent Tuesday going through a box of donations for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston.

"For the basketball coaches to come together and for Kelvin who's directly impacted, I'm sure it's impacted his players a great deal," Coach Underwood says.

Kelvin Sampson, head coach at the University of Houston, sounded the call on Twitter. He asked coaches of all levels from high school to division one to send extra gear.

Coach Underwood says helping those Texans who are affected is personal for him.

"For me I spent three years, it was a big part of my life, in East Texas, just an hour and 45 minutes north of there," Coach Underwood says.

He says deciding to help was simple.

"Coaches, coaches care," he says.

The team donated everything from shoes to long sleeve shirts.

"We've got a little combination of everything. We've got some long sleeve Illinois basketball t-shirts," Coach Underwood says. "We got a pair of size 15 [shoes], I'm sure those will be a hot item with the orange and blue. We've got some long sleeve Illinois sweat tops, of course. They're gonna get a big does of the orange and blue, ya know? Probably close to 80 to 100 t-shirts down here."

The athletic department says the clothes are set to be shipped out no later than tomorrow.

If you go to Coach Sampson's Twitter account, you can see the hundreds of schools and teams answering the call.