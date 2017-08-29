DNR files for deadly dam destruction funding

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders are pushing for funding to remove several deadly dams.

A kayaking trip ended in death 14 years ago, when a woman and three teenage girls capsized, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. All four people floated to a low-head dam along the Vermilion River. The girls held on to debris and survived, but 24-year-old Sandra Barnett died before rescuers could get to her.

The Danville area has two low-head dams, which are dangerous because of a “roller” effect caused by water rushing over the top of the dam. The water under the surface can potentially trap swimmers. Barnett’s death helped prompt the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to push for funding to remove them both.

Danville leaders initially voted to take out the dams in 2013 after years of heated debates.

The smaller dam (pictured with this article) is located in Ellsworth Park along the North Fork River. The newspaper says Danville leaders tried to push for its removal in 2015, but were stopped by the start of the state’s budget crisis.

The IDNR has put in a request for the $2.5 million it will need from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office and has staff members waiting to receive the money. Efforts to remove both dams can’t start right away, however, as the IDNR believes it will need another six months before beginning work.