Fifth Annual "Rescue Your Rescue" helping nonprofit animal organizations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WAND) - You could help your favorite nonprofit animal organization win a share of $25,000 in the fifth annual "Rescue Your Rescue" contest.

The contest is run by Tractor Supply Company as part of its annual Pet Appreciation Week. This year, Tractor Supply Company will award $25,000, including $10,000 to the grand prize winner. Last year's winner, Yaqui Animal Rescue of Mission, Texas, also won $10,000.

From August 28 through September 1, the public is encouraged to submit a photo of adoptable animals, your own rescued pet, of a local volunteer, and explain why the organization is deserving. Tractor Supply Company will select 10 finalists, and the public will be able to vote for their favorite from September 7 through September 10.

For more information about this contest, or to submit a nomination, click here.