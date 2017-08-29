It’s about getting the muscle warmed up

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are necessary steps to take before going out on a run.

Dustin Fink, an athletic trainer with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital says get the body moving, blood flowing to the muscles to make sure the muscles move fluidly.

Whether you go out on a short easy run or run a marathon, warming up the body is the key to keeping it safe. Mimi Walters, a squad leader says you most likely pull something if you don’t warm up.

Before a run, runners should do a dynamic stretch, which is movements like high knees and butt kickers. After the run, runners should do static stretching, which is movements like touching your toes.

One piece of advice Fink says is to not over stretch because that can wear your muscles out more.