School funding deal passes Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- All that is left for schools to receive funding from the state is Governor Rauner's signature.

The Senate concurred with the historic school funding compromise Tuesday afternoon with a vote of 38-13. It was an easier path to passage in the Senate, with the measure only receiving around 45 minutes of debate. However, the objections of opponents remained the same among both chambers. The inclusion of $75 million private school scholarship tax credit caused many Democrats, and even some Republicans to reject the proposal.

"The introduction of a private voucher system to direct public funds toward private schools, is for me dangerous. For me it sets a problematic precedent that will allow for a long term systematic undermining of our public system." said Senator Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, who is also a Democratic Candidate for Governor.

Those in support of the tax credit however, rejected calling it a voucher. Senator Dale Righter, R-Mattoon spoke on the floor in support of the tax credit as a way to aid low-income families.

"All of us stand up and make speeches about education and helping poor families incessantly on this floor, and that is exactly what this bill and that program are specifically designed to do." he said.

The tax credit was not the only issue that members had with the funding deal. Many were upset with the timing of the vote, since the 550 page bill was just released Monday morning. Senator Tom Rooney, R-Palatine, voted against the measure saying this process did not allow residents in the state to understand what was being voted on.

"We have months and months and months of deliberations and then snap our fingers, go. It's just run right through before the regular people even have a chance to find out what's in it. We have to stop doing business this way." he said.

While those who voted in support of bill admitted they did not support every aspect of the bill, they acknowledged that was part of compromise.

"This is what compromise looks like, this is it. A bill that none us of like 100 percent, this is what we needed to do in order to fix a flawed system." said Senator Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood.

"What we did was we compromised, and we let the school districts keep what they have this year. But the big accomplishment is that we are ending the worst in the nation school funding formula going forward." said Senate President John Cullerton.

Despite many discussing the shortcomings of the legislation, the lawmakers involved in the negotiating process, highlighted the benefits of the bill.

"What we need is in this bill. Every school district will get more money than last year, the people of Illinois will get an opportunity for property tax relief, students will get an opportunity to go to schools they couldn't before. I think we've accomplished a lot." said Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady.

At at time in Illinois where partisan politics is at an all time high, the passage of this school funding compromise signifies that the parties can work together for the people of Illinois.

"Today's vote is a culmination of efforts of monumental proportions on the part of both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and I think that should be underscored today" said Senator Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, the chief education negotiator for the Senate Democrats.

"It was a unique opportunity for us to demonstrate the ability to come together in a divided government in a way that moves our state forward" said Senator Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, the chief education negotiator for the Senate Republicans.

The bill is now on Governor Rauner's desk, which he says he will sign into law quickly.