Locals 101 closes doors for final time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A popular bar and grill in downtown Decatur has closed its doors for the final time.

WAND News has confirmed that Locals 101 Bar and Grill has permanently closed. The business' former owner, Matt Sites, says there are no plans to reopen Locals 101.

The business, formerly located in the 100 block of South Main Street, opened in 2016.