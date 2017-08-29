New money to fund DNA testing in Helmbacher murder case

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- New DNA testing will be coming to light regarding the murder of William Helmbacher a Decatur lawyer. He was killed in 1998, and the suspected murder was put behind bars for 18 years. Recently, in November of 2016 Charles Palmer was released from custody and awarded a new trial.

The Macon County Board voted unanimously to pay for nearly $15,000 and more in DNA testing. The board and the police department are splitting the cost.

Jay Scott, State's Attorney says, "the point here is to try and find out if we can try and get justice for Bill Helmbacher's family. It's a crime that happened a long time ago and again as long as we can have the ability to track down whoever committed this crime we will prosecute them if we have enough evidence."