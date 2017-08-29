School bus strike possible in DecaturPosted:
Locals 101 closes doors for final time
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A popular bar and grill in downtown Decatur has closed its doors for the final time.
Deadly crash near Latham leaves man dead
LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Mt. Pulaski man lost his life in a fatal weekend car crash.
Decatur man arrested on multiple battery charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer, in connection with an incident on the city's northwest side Saturday evening.
School bus strike possible in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Monday night the union which represents bus drivers in Decatur, voted to authorize a strike. Since Alltown purchased the fleet in the summer, many employees are feeling slighted by new management. From wage issues, to vacation time and seniority changes Union Rep's are hoping to meet with the CEO of Alltown and finally get a contract in place for the nearly 140 employees the strike would involve. Sally Roddy, Unit Chair, USW Local 1837-1 says, "we did...
Police investigating shooting after body found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting on Condit and Lowber Streets near Jasper Street that left one man dead.
New money to fund DNA testing in Helmbacher murder case
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- New DNA testing will be coming to light regarding the murder of William Helmbacher a Decatur lawyer.
"Grocery Grab" winner donates food to Good Samaritan Inn
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky person received a free three-minute grocery shopping spree today, courtesy of HSHS St. Mary's Auxiliary.
Urbana police arrest 1 in Monday bank robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Busey Bank Monday afternoon.
MacArthur Five: Generals brought swagger, shattered history in 1992
DECATUR -- It was a season that major schools in Central Illinois hadn't seen since 1925. As in during the Calvin Coolidge administration. As if history itself enough, MacArthur then had to face negativity from anyone who said they couldn't unseat the East St. Louises and the Chicagoland powerhouses of the world. So when MacArthur completed its run to the 1992 Class AA boys state championship, it not only flew in the face of history, but it gave shattering Danville's ...
