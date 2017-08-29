School bus strike possible in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Monday night the union which represents bus drivers in Decatur, voted to authorize a strike. Since Alltown purchased the fleet in the summer, many employees are feeling slighted by new management.

From wage issues, to vacation time and seniority changes Union Rep's are hoping to meet with the CEO of Alltown and finally get a contract in place for the nearly 140 employees the strike would involve.

Sally Roddy, Unit Chair, USW Local 1837-1 says, "we didn't go into this lightly this is something that we feel is important to do to, try and get their attention and tell them the people here are not happy. This is a part time job a seasonal part time job essentially even our mechanics are full time but the rest of us and so you are scraping to get your hours and stuff."

The union will meet with Alltown officials on Thursday.