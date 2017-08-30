Hero of the Week: Ray Neal, Jr. (MacArthur)

Tune in every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the athletes in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field!



DECATUR -- There's no doubt Ray Neal, Jr. was a hero for the MacArthur Generals in their 53-0 win over crosstown rival Eisenhower. The senior posted three touchdowns and showed why he was chosen as one of four captains.



But that's not why the 6-foot-1 receiver is a hero in life.



In a world of pain, Neal wants to serve families who have victimized by providing answers and justice as a forensic scientist. He's walking the walk, too, with honors coursework and grades that make his mother proud.



Click the video to hear from Neal and head coach Derek Spates about Neal's contributions on and off the field!