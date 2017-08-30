U of I numbers on rise in 2017

ILLINOIS (WAND) – University of Illinois system leaders say enrollment has never been higher.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report most of the increase came from growth at the UI Chicago campus. The Urbana campus has seen a small drop, which system leaders say is insignificant right now.

The newspaper says a final tally of numbers can’t be released until the 10th day of class.

Urbana numbers reached a new high in 2016, with 44,880 students enrolled. The campus also saw a new high in freshman attendance at 7,593 people. Of those freshmen, a full three-quarters of them came from Illinois, a higher percentage than each of the two years before 2016.

U of I leaders say they’ll push for even more enrollment growth. The hope is to move from over 77,000 students to above 93,000 in the next few years.