Thousands of books on sale in Decatur event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Used books will be up for grabs this weekend in Decatur.

The Friends of the Decatur Public Library are planning to bring back the annual Used Book Sale at the Decatur Civic Center. The event is scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

Over 60,000 books will be on sale. Organizers say people can get hardcover books for $1 and paperbacks for 50 cents. A special sale Monday will let people fill up shopping bags with books for $5.

Sales will benefit programs at the Decatur Public Library, including summer reading for kids and READiculous.

Friends of the Library hosts a book sale on the second Saturday of each month at the Decatur Public Library.