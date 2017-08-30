Presidential tribute center looks for community boost

CHICAGO (WAND) – An effort is underway to make sure a proposed Chicago tribute to Barack Obama makes the right impact.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center is scheduled for spring next year. It will be built on the city’s south side and along Jackson Park. It’s expected to include a museum, library and a space of learning. Classrooms and labs will be a part of the structure.

The neighborhoods surrounding Jackson Park have struggled with unemployment and violence for years. Organizers of the Center hope it can help the community by providing jobs and an economic boost. Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan is organizing a nonprofit economic development group tasked with trying to maximize that positive impact.

Duncan says a potential impact of the Center could last decades as it brings in visitors. She has experience working for Chicago Public Schools and as a resident of a nearby Chicago neighborhood.

