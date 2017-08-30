Champaign police continue investigation into August 3 shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the August 3 shooting death of a 53-year-old man.

Champaign police say the shooting happened in the area of Elm Street and Beardsley Street at about 8:10 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene say they found 53-year-old Gus Edwards, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he would succumb to his injuries.

Champaign police detectives say the investigation into the shooting has revealed that several people were at the scene of the shooting when it occurred. Detectives are urging anyone who was present during the shooting to speak with authorities.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217) 403-6900.