Flu shot opportunity to open this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Flu vaccines are available for Sangamon County residents next month.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health says people can get their shots in clinics throughout the area starting on Sept. 7. A full list of available locations can be found in the PDF below this article.

Walk-in clinics are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 :30 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 pm. on Tuesday through Friday.

SCDPH says the shot will be free for people with Medicare B or Medicaid coverage and $30 for people without it. The department will accept plans from several insurance companies, including Blue Cross, Aetna, Humana and others.

Flu shots are also available to people in Springfield high rises and some Sangamon County businesses.

Health experts say everyone above 6 months of age should get annual flu shots.