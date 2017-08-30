Families encouraged to stay active together this fall

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is encouraging families to be active together during Family Fitness Classes, starting in September.

Officials say the classes will be held every Tuesday, from September 12 through October 17, at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. From 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., families of two or more will be able to participate in yoga, rock wall climbing, Zumba, and more.

The cost to participate in six classes is $50, or $45 with a resident discount, for a family of two. Each additional family member increases the fee by $10. Single classes may also be taken, costing $7 per person, or $5 with a resident discount.

For more information about these classes, call (217) 429-3472.