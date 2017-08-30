Decatur Salvation Army offering emergency services training

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army is offering an emergency services training session for those who wish to volunteer to help during local or national emergencies and disasters.

The Decatur Salvation Army says it will offer a training session on September 9 at 229 West Main Street. The training will last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and successful completion will certify participants to be a part of the Salvation Army's response team. Lunch will be included in this training.

If you wish to participate in training, you are asked to call (217) 428-4672 or email bill_hogg@usc.salvationarmy.org by September 5. For more information about the Decatur Salvation Army, click here.