ISP stepping up enforcement efforts ahead of Labor Day

PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - With Labor Day Weekend quickly approaching, Illinois State Police are encouraging motorists to practice safe driving habits, and to not drive while impaired.

ISP officials say Labor Day Weekend is one of the busiest driving periods, and as a result, Troopers will be focusing their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes. Enforcement efforts for the "Fatal Four" violations, DUI, speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts, will be increased before, during, and after Labor Day Weekend to ensure the safety of motorists.

ISP District 10 Commander Captain Louis Kink says, "Alcohol Counter Enforcement patrols and roadside safety checks have already begun leading up to, and will continue throughout, the holiday weekend. Troopers will be using radar and lidar devices to monitor motorists exceeding the legal speed limits. Our goal is for motorists to get to their destination safely, and by enforcing the fatal four, we save lives and prevent driving fatalities. We encourage motorists to pay attention to the safety warnings and consider the safety of others."

Officials add that motorists can expect to see increased traffic, and should plan to allow extra time when traveling.

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign, click here.