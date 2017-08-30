Water, supplies sought in hurricane relief effort

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Communities in Sangamon County are teaming up for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Police departments in Spaulding, Riverton, Rochester, Williamsville, Jerome and Sherman have agreed to become drop-off points for needed emergency relief items. Bottled water, batteries, diapers, iPhone chargers and other goods are needed in areas of Texas affected by the storm.

People attending a football game on Friday night between Gleenwood and Rochester are asked to bring cases of water to Glenwood High School. GHS and Lincoln Land Community College soccer teams will then prep them for shipment.

All of the collected donations will then be moved to Galveston, Texas with the help of a tractor trailer convoy. It will leave Springfield on Tuesday, Sept. 12.