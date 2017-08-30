"Power Hour" explaining benefits of solar power in agriculture

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Those who are involved in the agricultural industry learned more about the benefits of solar power during an educational "Power Hour" in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

This event was held at the University of Illinois Extension Office, located at 3351 North President Howard Brown Boulevard, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Topics that were discussed included an overview of Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Loans and Grants, as well as solar basics, solar components, and state and federal incentives.

This event was open to the public, and geared for agribusinesses of all sizes. For more information about REAP loans and grants, click here.