Farm Progress Show - Maximizing profits

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – On the traditional busiest day of the Farm Progress Show farmers were paying special attention to a large exhibit put together by Agco.

The block long exhibit focuses on the growing cycle from tillage and planting right through harvest. At each phase Agco experts were on hand to offer advice on increasing yields and increasing profits.

Technology plays a big role with ag equipment now able to zero in on specified parts of the field. Planting techniques focus on spacing between plants to generate the best yields and using technology to make minor adjustments to guarantee crops are planted correctly.

Agco also provided its expertise on farm equipment which includes everything from planters to sprayers and combines.

The Agco exhibit is located on Third Progress Street between Central Progress Avenue and East Progress Avenue at Progress City on the campus of Richland Community College.