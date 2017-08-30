Decatur Public School students to tour Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public School sixth grade students will be able to spend a day at the 2017 Farm Progress Show.

DPS officials say the students will be able to spend a few hours at the Farm Progress Show on August 31. Students will be able to take tours, visiting exhibitor tents and checking out agricultural demonstrations before getting lunch at the Macon County 4-H and Extension tents.

All students and staff will receive a bag, meal ticket, ice cream ticket, and t-shirt, courtesy of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

