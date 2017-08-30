Bird's eye view of Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - 20 years in the making and Touchstone Electric Cooperatives has the second longest running hot air balloon program in the nation.

This morning, the company provided a ride to WAND and took us across Macon County starting at the Farm Progress Show. The takeoff started right as the opening ceremonies for the show started. An American flag flew from the side of the hot air balloon while the National Anthem played.

John Petrehn, a two-time World Champion hot air balloon pilot, flew the balloon for about an hour. He has flown for years, and says, "I took a ride with my dad in 1974. So I grew up, I couldn't even see out the side of the basket. So when I got old enough I started flying myself, and we've been flying the Touchstone Energy balloon since the creation of Touchstone Energy back in 1998."

He says there is quite a bit that goes into flying the balloon like making sure the inside of the balloon is at 200 degrees Fahrenheit while flying. Petrehn says he also has to be aware of the wind speed and direction at all time.

However, during the entire ride, Petrehn said while his passengers are in awe and having fun, he is always thinking of where to land. The pilot does not always have a landing place in mind, but has to find an open area typically the size of a soccer field is ideal.