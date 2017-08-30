1 dead, 1 injured in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a teen is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened near the intersection of Cemetery Road and Norton Road, south of Sandoval, at about 4:36 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Cemetery Road, just west of Norton Road, when it left the roadway and struck a tree head on.

Troopers say the driver, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 16-year-old male, was airlifted to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.