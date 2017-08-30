Breaking down school funding deal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The General Assembly passed a historic school funding compromise allowing the 850 school districts in the state to be funded equitably. But what else is contained in the 550 page bill? We've broken down what you need to know.

The new evidence based formula will mean that schools in the state will receive funding based on needs of the school district. This new formula will allow students in areas of low property wealth, to have the same access to funding as those districts in areas where property wealth is high. The new legislation will add $350 million more to the funding formula to go to the poorest districts.

"Everyone has agreed the old system we've had has been broken. It's been unfair, it's been inequitable. We've come together after a lot of hard work, and many, many months and years of challenging negotiations, we've come together on a bipartisan basis to get a new way to fund our schools" said Governor Rauner.

"The most profound piece of legislation to ever hit a governor's desk for downstate education is this bill without a question." said Senator Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, who championed education reform for Senate Democrats.

One of the most talked about provisions of the school funding deal is the inclusion of a $75 million private school scholarship tax credit. This 5 year pilot program would give a 75 percent tax credit to those who donate to private school scholarships. The scholarships are available to all Illinois children from K-12, whose income for a family of 4, is $72,900 or less. It is estimated if all $75 million is used, 6,000 scholarships can be given out to low-income students."

"For parents who don't have much money, who are from lower incomes, who would like to send their child to parochial school or a private school or a non-traditional school have an opportunity to do that." said Governor Rauner.

This bill also allows for property tax relief through referendums. The bill allows for residents in a school district where adequecy levels are 110 percent or higher to create a referendum to lower a school district's education tax levy up to 10 percent.

The compromise also includes mandate relief for districts. Schools would be allowed to outsource Driver's Education without having to go through a waiver process. Schools would also be able to lower their P.E. requirement from five days a week, to three days a week. Finally, this bill makes the waiver process quicker. Instead of waivers automatically going through the General Assembly for approval, the four legislative leaders will be able to approve without the full body.

The bill will also create a TIF Reform Commission to study and make recommendations for TIF reform.

Comptroller Mendoza says she has the $540 million in General State Aid funding owed to schools ready to be sent out as soon as Governor Rauner signs the bill and the vouchers from the State Board of Education are sent to her office.

The Governor will be signing the bill into law Thursday at an elementary school in Chicago.