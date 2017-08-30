Country singer performs at 2017 Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A concert series is available at the 2017 Farm Progress Show.

Country singer Eric Burgett is performing throughout the week. He’s already finished two shows in the beer tent with a final performance coming Thursday at 11 a.m.

A Latham native, Burgett’s career is centered in Nashville, Tenn. He’s known for featuring piano music and vocals in his shows. He performs for the Nashville Ballet and in church ceremonies.

Burgett says he was excited to come back and sing at this year’s Farm Progress Show.

“Luckily I’ve been able to come back to my roots where my family farm is just west of town and see a lot of familiar faces,” Burgett said. “It’s been really good.”