Childrens museum has "Beautification Day"

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A local children's museum is getting a community facelift.

The Orpheum Children's Science Museum was closed Wednesday, but full of people.

"Today is our 'Beautification Day'," Xander Hazel, with Orpheum, says. 'It's a day of community service, donations, and really just fun and teamwork. We're really trying to beautify the Orpheum."

That beautification came in many forms.

"The big one is really just making our exhibits look nice, doing some repairs," Hazel says. "We're painting the front lobby and some of the entry ways as well."

Fa local 8th grader, he came to help with the all things dinosaur

"I want to be a paleontologist, I wanna find dinosaurs just like other paleontologists do," Devarian Pope says.

He says in terms of community service hours, this is pretty fun.

"It's sometimes fun to do community work at your home but mostly it's kind of fun to do it at a place that you like the most," Pope says.

And when it comes to Orpheum, he gives a raving review.

"I really like this place so, so much," he says.

Organizers say the beautification process should be fun.

"Give it some of it's sparkle back as we get ready for the fall and winter season," Hazel says.