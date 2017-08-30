Beer, wine brewing supply store opens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A brewing supply company has opened its doors in Springfield.

Capitol City Supply Company is located on South 6th Street. It’s a father and son business meant to help people start their own home breweries with the right supplies. The founders of the company say their goal is to help wine and brew lovers by giving them “a place for conversation, experimentation and partnership”.

CCSC says it can provide wine and beer brewers with grains, sanitizing agents and equipment they need to create their products. They’ve already organized a partnership with Buzz Bomb Brewery in Springfield as a supplier.

They can also organize bulk orders for more advanced home brew projects.

CCSC can be reached at (217)481-9011.